Leon Thomas Launches SOLD OUT North American Leg Of ‘MUTTS DON’T HEEL’ Tour In Dallas

GRAMMY Award winning artist Leon Thomas kicked off the SOLD OUT North American leg of his MUTTS DON’T HEEL World Tour with a high energy show at House of Blues in Dallas. The double platinum recording artist performed his hit “MUTT,” plus newer fan favorites “VIBES DON’T LIE” and “YES IT IS” from his acclaimed sophomore album MUTT.

“MUTT” recently broke into the Billboard Top 10 after 38 straight weeks on the Hot 100, marking the third longest climb to the Top 10 in chart history. Thomas creative directed a giant disco ball sculpted in the shape of his own head, creating a stunning visual centerpiece that defined the theatrical energy of this new MUTTS DON’T HEEL era.

MUTT has earned universal praise, named the #1 R&B Album of 2024 by Billboard and VIBE. Thomas also recently delivered his new EP PHOLKS, a seven track project fusing funk, R&B, and rock influences.

The MUTTS DON’T HEEL tour will continue across North America, making stops in Austin, Nashville, Boston, Toronto and more before closing at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on December 22 with support from Ambré.

Fans can track highlights and updates via the @muttsdontheeltour Instagram page.

UPCOMING MUTTS DON’T HEEL NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES

NOVEMBER 3 – Austin, TX | Emo’s

NOVEMBER 4 – Houston, TX | House of Blues

NOVEMBER 5 – New Orleans, LA | House of Blues

NOVEMBER 7 – Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl

NOVEMBER 9 – Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

NOVEMBER 12 – Ft Lauderdale, FL | Revolution

NOVEMBER 14 – Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore

NOVEMBER 15 – Raleigh, NC | The Ritz

NOVEMBER 16 – Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore

NOVEMBER 19 – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore

NOVEMBER 20 – Boston, MA | House of Blues

NOVEMBER 23 – Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount

NOVEMBER 26 – Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall

NOVEMBER 28 – Detroit, MI | The Fillmore

NOVEMBER 29 – Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s

DECEMBER 2 – Cleveland, OH | House of Blues

DECEMBER 3 – Chicago, IL | House of Blues

DECEMBER 6 – Minneapolis, MN | First Avenue

DECEMBER 9 – Denver, CO | Summit

DECEMBER 11 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot

DECEMBER 14 – Seattle, WA | The Showbox

DECEMBER 16 – Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom

DECEMBER 17 – Portland, OR | Roseland Theater

DECEMBER 19 – Oakland, CA | Fox Theater

DECEMBER 21 – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

DECEMBER 22 – Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

MUTTS DON’T HEEL EUROPEAN/UK TOUR DATES

MARCH 5 – Helsinki, FI | House of Culture

MARCH 7 – Stockholm, SE | Fållan

MARCH 8 – Oslo, NO | Sentrum Scene

MARCH 10 – Copenhagen, DK | Vega

MARCH 12 – Warsaw, PL | Klub Stodoła

MARCH 15 – Berlin, DE | Huxleys Neue Welt

MARCH 16 – Cologne, DE | Live Music Hall

MARCH 17 – Brussels, BE | La Madeleine

MARCH 20 – Tilburg, NL | Poppodium 013

MARCH 21 – Paris, FR | Elysée Montmartre

MARCH 24 – Bristol, UK | O2 Academy

MARCH 26 – Birmingham, UK | O2 Academy

MARCH 27 – Manchester, UK | Academy

MARCH 29 – Glasgow, UK | SWG3 Galvanizers

MARCH 31 – Dublin, IE | 3Olympia Theatre

APRIL 3 – London, UK | Eventim Apollo

MUTTS DON’T HEEL AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES



APRIL 10 – Brisbane, QLD | Fortitude Music Hall

APRIL 11 – Melbourne, VIC | Forum

APRIL 14 – Sydney, NSW | Enmore Theatre

APRIL 17 – Adelaide, SA | Hindley Street Music Hall

APRIL 19 – Perth, WA | Metro City