Leon Thomas Launches SOLD OUT North American Leg Of ‘MUTTS DON’T HEEL’ Tour In Dallas

GRAMMY Award winning artist Leon Thomas kicked off the SOLD OUT North American leg of his MUTTS DON’T HEEL World Tour with a high energy show at House of Blues in Dallas. The double platinum recording artist performed his hit “MUTT,” plus newer fan favorites “VIBES DON’T LIE” and “YES IT IS” from his acclaimed sophomore album MUTT.
“MUTT” recently broke into the Billboard Top 10 after 38 straight weeks on the Hot 100, marking the third longest climb to the Top 10 in chart history. Thomas creative directed a giant disco ball sculpted in the shape of his own head, creating a stunning visual centerpiece that defined the theatrical energy of this new MUTTS DON’T HEEL era.
MUTT has earned universal praise, named the #1 R&B Album of 2024 by Billboard and VIBE. Thomas also recently delivered his new EP PHOLKS, a seven track project fusing funk, R&B, and rock influences.
The MUTTS DON’T HEEL tour will continue across North America, making stops in Austin, Nashville, Boston, Toronto and more before closing at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on December 22 with support from Ambré.
Fans can track highlights and updates via the @muttsdontheeltour Instagram page.
UPCOMING MUTTS DON’T HEEL NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES
NOVEMBER 3 – Austin, TX | Emo’s
NOVEMBER 4 – Houston, TX | House of Blues
NOVEMBER 5 – New Orleans, LA | House of Blues
NOVEMBER 7 – Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl
NOVEMBER 9 – Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle
NOVEMBER 12 – Ft Lauderdale, FL | Revolution
NOVEMBER 14 – Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore
NOVEMBER 15 – Raleigh, NC | The Ritz
NOVEMBER 16 – Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore
NOVEMBER 19 – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore
NOVEMBER 20 – Boston, MA | House of Blues
NOVEMBER 23 – Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount
NOVEMBER 26 – Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall
NOVEMBER 28 – Detroit, MI | The Fillmore
NOVEMBER 29 – Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s
DECEMBER 2 – Cleveland, OH | House of Blues
DECEMBER 3 – Chicago, IL | House of Blues
DECEMBER 6 – Minneapolis, MN | First Avenue
DECEMBER 9 – Denver, CO | Summit
DECEMBER 11 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot
DECEMBER 14 – Seattle, WA | The Showbox
DECEMBER 16 – Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom
DECEMBER 17 – Portland, OR | Roseland Theater
DECEMBER 19 – Oakland, CA | Fox Theater
DECEMBER 21 – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
DECEMBER 22 – Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
MUTTS DON’T HEEL EUROPEAN/UK TOUR DATES
MARCH 5 – Helsinki, FI | House of Culture
MARCH 7 – Stockholm, SE | Fållan
MARCH 8 – Oslo, NO | Sentrum Scene
MARCH 10 – Copenhagen, DK | Vega
MARCH 12 – Warsaw, PL | Klub Stodoła
MARCH 15 – Berlin, DE | Huxleys Neue Welt
MARCH 16 – Cologne, DE | Live Music Hall
MARCH 17 – Brussels, BE | La Madeleine
MARCH 20 – Tilburg, NL | Poppodium 013
MARCH 21 – Paris, FR | Elysée Montmartre
MARCH 24 – Bristol, UK | O2 Academy
MARCH 26 – Birmingham, UK | O2 Academy
MARCH 27 – Manchester, UK | Academy
MARCH 29 – Glasgow, UK | SWG3 Galvanizers
MARCH 31 – Dublin, IE | 3Olympia Theatre
APRIL 3 – London, UK | Eventim Apollo
MUTTS DON’T HEEL AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES
APRIL 10 – Brisbane, QLD | Fortitude Music Hall
APRIL 11 – Melbourne, VIC | Forum
APRIL 14 – Sydney, NSW | Enmore Theatre
APRIL 17 – Adelaide, SA | Hindley Street Music Hall
APRIL 19 – Perth, WA | Metro City