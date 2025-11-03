Meek Mill Faces Aggresive Stop by NYPD Outside NYC Club, Calls It “Targeting” Incident

Philly rap star and prison reform advocate Meek Mill says he was briefly handcuffed and subjected to a car search by the New York City Police Department early Saturday morning after an incident outside a Manhattan nightclub, during which no weapon was found.

According to sources and video footage, Meek was at Harbor NYC in Hell’s Kitchen around 4 a.m. when a club bouncer reportedly believed he had a gun. The rapper allegedly tossed something into his vehicle and returned to the club. Shortly afterward, NYPD officers pulled him over, handcuffed him outside the venue, and searched his car, but ultimately found nothing.

On social media, Meek called out the department, saying, “They just pulled me out the car and cuffed me in front of the whole club, embarrassed the s— outta me in NYC!” he wrote. “I’m not scared to go outside without a gun … they had guns in my face for no reason smh I thought it was a prank.” He later added, “They tryna get me …”

Meek’s posts reflected his frustration with what he described as being unfairly targeted despite being unarmed. The NYPD and city officials have not publicly commented on the incident. No charges were filed, and Meek was released shortly after the search. Officers involved were reportedly placed on administrative duty while the department conducts an internal review.

This latest encounter underscores Meek Mill’s long-standing advocacy for criminal justice reform and his criticism of police overreach. Since 2018, the rapper has become one of hip-hop’s most vocal figures in the movement for judicial transparency and fairness. This incident, in which a celebrity was stopped and searched without cause, highlights how public figures are not immune to the same systemic issues that impact everyday citizens.

Meek has not ruled out pursuing legal action. His team is reportedly reviewing club surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts to determine whether officers acted without probable cause. Meanwhile, Harbor NYC has not commented on whether the bouncer’s initial claim was substantiated.

In a statement shared online, Meek said the experience was humiliating and unnecessary, adding that he thought it was a prank until guns were drawn. His frustration reflects a broader reality: even fame and visibility cannot always shield an artist from the kind of encounters that shape discussions around policing and racial profiling in America.