Nas Teams With Resorts World Pledging $2 Million For New Hip Hop Museum In Bronx

Hip hop’s hometown just received a major show of love from one of its greatest storytellers. Nas has teamed up with Resorts World New York City to pledge a $2 million investment toward the construction of The Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx, a landmark project dedicated to preserving the culture’s history and honoring its roots.

The announcement came during the museum’s second annual benefit gala, where Nas reflected on the importance of creating a permanent space to celebrate the movement that shaped global music and culture. “This museum is something our culture has needed for decades,” Nas said. “It’s powerful to see a space built to preserve history while inspiring the next generation. Helping bring this vision to life is an honor. The museum stands as a reminder of our roots and a celebration of everything hip hop continues to represent.”

Scheduled to open in 2026, The Hip Hop Museum will sit in the Bronx, the birthplace of the genre. It will not only chronicle hip hop’s journey from block parties to worldwide influence but also serve as an educational and creative hub for future generations of artists, entrepreneurs, and fans.

Rocky Bucano, the museum’s founder and executive director, called the contribution a defining moment in the museum’s capital campaign. “Nas and Resorts World’s generosity brings us closer to opening our doors,” Bucano said. “This contribution inspires others to join us in preserving hip hop’s global legacy.”

The partnership marks a decisive step forward for the project, which has already drawn support from across the music and business worlds. For Nas, whose career began in the streets of Queensbridge and grew into a global legacy, the museum stands as both a tribute to the pioneers who built the culture and a promise to the next generation of innovators who will carry it forward.