NLE Choppa Fires Diss at NBA YoungBoy in New Track ‘KO’

In case you missed it, NLE Choppa has rebranded and is now going by NLE the Great. Now that’s settled, he is also targeting NBA YoungBoy, dissing him in a new track titled “KO.”

Evoking the energy of Tupac’s “Hit Em Up,” by wrapping over the classic’s sample “Don’t Look Any Further,” NLE claims Youngboy poisons the youth culture and levels the threat: “I put one up in your gun under the Jesus piece.”

And that poison bar set of bars is: “You poison the youth, nothin’ positive you do You the reason n—s beating bitches thinking that it’s cute/ You send n—s to do what you wouldn’t even do/ Role model, you will never fit the shoe.”

Peep the track below.

‘