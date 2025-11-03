PI Hired by D4vd’s Landlord Suggests Timeline And More for Celeste Rivas Cause of Death

Here we go. A significant breakthrough may soon occur in the tragic Celeste Rivas case, according to the private investigator retained by the former landlord of singer D4vd. The cause of death in Rivas’ case could be determined soon. The body of the underage girl was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd in Los Angeles on Sept. 8.

In case you missed it, the vehicle had been towed from the Hollywood Hills neighborhood before the shocking finding. Information later came to light that the young artist was residing at a rental property in that area. Shortly after the discovery, D4vd relocated from the Hollywood Hills residence, but police had already visited to collect evidence. Following the events, the property owner of the rental property retained Steve Fischer, a private investigator, reportedly expressing dissatisfaction with the pace of the Los Angeles Police Department’s investigation.

Get this: since taking on the case, Fischer has shared essential discoveries, including information about the Tesla where Rivas’ body was found, and has recently brought attention to specific misplaced tools found at D4vd’s former Hollywood Hills abode. Despite these developments, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has yet to finalize a cause of death. Currently, the status is listed as deferred, and police officials have noted that they cannot formally pursue the matter as a homicide investigation until a cause of death is established.

Consequently, no suspects have been officially named in the case. While D4vd’s representatives have confirmed the singer is cooperating with law enforcement, PI Fischer has now provided an estimated timeframe for when the cause of death might be announced.

Fischer, who is on top of the case, frequently posts updates about his cases on X, included the Celeste Rivas case in his recent communications. On Saturday, he indicated that the cause of death could become public knowledge very soon.

“It appears, based on tracking LA County Medical Examiner cases, that most of the deaths previously listed as deferred (likely pending toxicology results) now have established causes and manners of death through about September 1st or 2nd,” Fischer wrote. He added that this pattern suggests a determination in Rivas’ case could be released within the next ten days, potentially around Nov. 10. “This suggests we could see a determination in the #CelesteRivasHernandez case within the next 10 days,” he posted.

What’s more, Fischer clarified that this does not necessarily mean the complete autopsy report will be finished by that date. He further explained that an initial classification would likely be made for both the cause and the manner of death. This classification could include homicide, natural causes, suicide, accidental, or undetermined.

“This assumes her case timeline is consistent with other recent cases at the Medical Examiner’s Office,” the private investigator concluded.

It is worth noting that Fischer had previously suggested Rivas’ death may have been due to an accidental overdose. The LAPD, in an earlier comment to a media outlet, had also indicated that they believed no foul play may have been involved in Rivas’ death.