Playboi Carti Reportedly Reconciling With Ye

It appears the tension between Playboi Carti and Ye may finally be cooling off. During a recent show in Chicago, Carti paused his set to express love for Ye before performing their collaboration “CARNIVAL,” catching fans off guard and sparking talk of reconciliation between the two artists.

The rift reportedly began when Ye felt overlooked after being left off Carti’s chart-topping album MUSIC, which debuted at number one with nearly 300,000 units sold in its first week. Feeling dismissed, Ye called Carti a “traitor” and a “blue pill agent,” claiming he had lost the creative edge that once set him apart. Speaking with DJ Akademiks, Ye even compared Carti to a character from The Matrix, saying he had “switched sides” in hip hop’s creative world.

Playboi Carti showed love to Ye in Chicago tonight 👀



"Yo Kanye, I love you" pic.twitter.com/QbMNogDjzR — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 31, 2025

Carti clapped back on the Gram, telling Ye to “STFU,” which only fueled the online buzz. The tension intensified after Carti accused Ye of using elements from his song CRANK on the track “Alive” with NBA YoungBoy. Fans assumed that the working relationship between the two had collapsed for good.

But Carti’s latest shoutout in Ye’s hometown may mark a turning point. His onstage remarks showed respect and nostalgia for their shared impact on hip hop, suggesting that time may be healing the rift between them.

Outside of music, Carti is also managing legal issues. Reports indicate he was cited for misdemeanor assault following an incident involving Giovanna “Gio” Ramos inside a limousine in Utah. The situation allegedly escalated when Carti struck the driver and threatened another motorist. He later told fans on his socials that his wife was present during the incident and urged them not to “believe the hype.” Carti is set to appear in court this December.

For now, Carti’s unexpected moment on stage has fans talking again, proving that even in hip hop’s most volatile friendships, mutual respect can resurface when least expected.