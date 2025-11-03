Riverside Hawks’ 65th Annual “Power Of The Game” Gala With Earn Your Leisure (RECAP)

For 65 years, the Riverside Hawks have upheld their promise to develop young people beyond the basketball court, instilling in them the knowledge, discipline, and opportunities that carry well into their educational and professional journeys. The program’s long-standing dedication to its players and surrounding communities has cultivated a powerful network of alumni, mentors, and leaders; all united by a shared commitment to give back and uplift the next generation.

Last Wednesday, that legacy was celebrated in grand fashion at the Riverside Hawks’ 65th Annual Gala: The Power of the Game, held at The Grill and The Pool inside New York City’s iconic Seagram Building. The evening brought together a vibrant community of athletes, professionals, and advocates who continue to embody the Hawks’ mission of education, empowerment, and community development.

The event was emceed by award-winning journalist and CBS News national correspondent Michelle Miller, who guided the evening’s tributes and reflections on how the Hawks’ influence extends far beyond sports.

One of the night’s highlights was the presentation of the Coach of the Year Award to Head Coach Zach Kuba of Riverside Hawks Select. The honor was delivered by members of his team, who praised Kuba for his leadership, mentorship, and commitment to fostering unity on and off the court.

Other honorees included Erika Irish Brown, Head of Talent Management & Engagement at Citi and a Riverside Hawks Board Member; Jose Minaya, Global Head of BNY Investments and Wealth; and Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, co-founders of Earn Your Leisure, who have become leading voices in financial literacy and empowerment.

“I’m humbled by it,” said Millings. “To be acknowledged by your peers… to know that there’s a community organization that’s giving back to the youth is such an important thing.”

The evening also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion with several honorees, joined by Crystal McCrary McGuire, award-winning writer, filmmaker, and co-founder of Game-Up and Coach Keydren Clark, two-time NCAA Division I scoring champion and assistant coach at St. Peter’s University. The panel explored how sports can serve as a catalyst for personal growth, education, and social change.

While the Riverside Hawks are known for producing top-tier basketball talent — with alumni who have gone on to play in the NBA and internationally — the gala’s theme, The Power of the Game, underscored the organization’s broader mission. It celebrated the Hawks’ enduring impact in mentorship, outreach, and community service, reinforcing that their greatest victories are the lives they help shape both on and off the court.

WORDS: Marcus Ennette(@polleauxpoints)