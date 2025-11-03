SOURCE SPORTS: Jake Paul Searches For Gervonta Davis Replacement Amid Tank’s Domestic Violence Lawsuit

Jake Paul’s highly anticipated exhibition match against Gervonta “Tank” Davis is now in jeopardy as the world lightweight champion faces fresh allegations of domestic violence stemming from an alleged altercation at a Miami strip club earlier this week.

According to reports, Davis, who was set to face Paul in a 195-pound exhibition on November 14, has been accused of assaulting a woman at Tootsies Cabaret, where she was employed as a VIP cocktail waitress. The civil lawsuit, filed in Miami-Dade County by Davis’s former partner, Courtney Rossel, claims the boxer attacked her in a private area of the club before forcing her through several back areas of the building and into a parking garage.

Rossel, who says she was in a five-month relationship with Davis, alleges the incident was part of a broader pattern of abuse, detailing at least four previous confrontations in which Davis allegedly threatened or assaulted her. The complaint includes accusations of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and has requested a jury trial.

Rossel’s attorney, Jeffery Chukwuma, confirmed that a police report was filed with the Miami Gardens Police Department, though officials have not commented publicly. The lawsuit states that Rossel is currently in therapy for post-traumatic stress and anxiety and is living with others for her safety.

This latest accusation comes just three months after Davis was arrested on a separate battery charge that was later dropped by another former girlfriend.

With the legal turmoil surrounding Davis, Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has already begun exploring replacement opponents for a possible new date in December. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reports that Ryan Garcia, who was defeated by Davis in 2023, was initially approached, though promoter Oscar De La Hoya has ruled out Garcia’s participation.

In a statement released Saturday, MVP confirmed that it is reviewing the case before deciding whether to proceed with or postpone the bout.

“Most Valuable Promotions immediately initiated an investigation upon learning of the civil lawsuit filed against Gervonta Davis in Miami-Dade County on October 30, 2025,” the statement read. “We unequivocally condemn any form of violence and are committed to handling this matter with diligence and respect for all involved. We will make a determination on next steps once we have completed our review and consulted with the appropriate parties.”

Sources close to MVP say Paul’s camp is also considering potential matchups with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua or current undisputed super-middleweight champion Terence Crawford, who recently defeated Canelo Álvarez.

Davis’s promoters, Premier Boxing Champions, declined to comment on the lawsuit when contacted by the Daily Mail.