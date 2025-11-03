SOURCE SPORTS: Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz Opt Out Of Their Contracts With Mets

In a major shake-up for the New York Mets’ offseason plans, first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Díaz have both chosen to opt out of their contracts and become free agents, leaving the organization without two of its most prominent players entering 2026.

On Monday, multiple outlets including MLB.com and The Athletic reported Díaz opted out of the final two years of his deal. The 31-year-old right‐hander held player options for 2026 and 2027 worth $18.5 million each, and the Mets held a team option for 2028 valued at $20.4 million. Díaz’s decision makes him eligible to negotiate with any club at 5 p.m. ET Thursday.

Meanwhile, Alonso followed suit: according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the five-time All-Star declined his $24 million player option for 2026 and will test free agency. Alonso’s decision had been telegraphed earlier; he had previously stated after the final game of the season that opting out was his plan.

Alonso’s return to free agency comes after a strong bounce-back season. He finished the 2025 campaign with a .272 batting average, 38 home runs and a franchise-record 126 RBIs in 709 plate appearances. His opt-out follows a two-year, $54 million deal signed in February 2025, which included the player option for 2026.

For Díaz, his decision comes after an elite 2025 season, posting 28 saves, a 1.63 ERA across 62 appearances and earning his third All-Star selection. The Mets acquired him in 2018 and later signed him to a five-year, $102 million contract that began in 2023.

When asked about his future at the end of the season, Díaz offered:

“I love this organization… they treat me really, really good, my family and everything. If I decide to opt out, I would love to come back.”

Alonso’s decision likewise comes amid heightened interest from across the league. With the qualifying-offer rule no longer applying to him this offseason, Alonso stands to command greater market flexibility.

The timing and dual nature of these departures present a significant challenge for the Mets. The organization missed the playoffs in 2025 despite high expectations, and losing both a linchpin bat and their top reliever forces decision-making at the front office level: retain one or both players, or pivot aggressively in the ongoing offseason.

Given the salary commitments already in place, including the massive contract of Juan Soto, the Mets must weigh whether to chase long-term deals for Alonso and Díaz or allow them to depart and reallocate resources elsewhere. Baseball insiders suggest that while the Mets remain interested in both players, the market may dictate a new direction.

In sum, the Mets are staring down a pivotal offseason after the twin blows of Alonso and Díaz opting out. The free-agency window opens with two elite players unmoored from Queens and New York’s front office must now act swiftly to stabilize a lineup and bullpen that will be under intense scrutiny come 2026.