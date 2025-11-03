Tyler Perry Celebrates Atlanta Premiere for New Holiday Film “Finding Joy” Ahead of Prime Video Release

Prime Video hosted an exclusive premiere screening for Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, bringing out Perry along with stars Shannon Thornton, Brittany S. Hall, and Will Areu on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Special guests including DeVon Franklin, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Johnell Young, Armani Ortiz, and more were also in attendance to celebrate the release of Perry’s first holiday feature in over a decade. Finding Joy officially premieres globally on Prime Video today, November 5, and marks Perry’s return to a seasonal romance space for the first time since A Madea Christmas.

The film follows Joy, played by Shannon Thornton, a New York fashion designer whose career and dating life feel stuck until a failed pursuit of love leads her to an unexpected encounter in Colorado that changes everything. With emotional warmth, winter escapism, and Perry’s signature storytelling, Finding Joy is set to become a new seasonal comfort watch for viewers during the holiday season and beyond.