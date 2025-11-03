YE Dumps $850K Titanium Grill; Fans Rejoice Over End to Rap “Lisp”

Welp, another end to an era. Ye reportedly abandoned the massive titanium dental prosthesis, estimated to be worth $850,000.

NO MORE GRILLS!



YE NO LONGER HAS GRILLS! pic.twitter.com/93MudtRCws — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSubX) November 1, 2025

Ye began wearing the custom titanium dental grill in 2024. They were crafted by Dr. Thomas Connelly and lavishly studded with jewels, at a reported cost of $850,000.

At the time, the artist had famously likened his new metallic grin to Jaws, the iconic James Bond movie antagonist with a mouth of pure metal, who appeared in the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me and 1979’s Moonraker.

Jaws, and Moonraker. That part.

Although the removal of the dental gear could be viewed as a full-circle moment for the Yeezy mogul, the primary source of delight for his fans is something else entirely. The primary reason for the widespread celebration appears to be the anticipated disappearance of the lisp that the bulky dental work seemed to cause. Fans are convinced that his future vocal performances and raps will now feature a more precise delivery, bringing back the powerful voice that defined his rise to fame.

“NO MORE GRILLS! YE NO LONGER HAS GRILLS!” was a caption shared on X accompanying a photograph of the rapper smiling while in his car.

“NO MORE LISP VOCALS,” an X user enthusiastically commented.

“The yeeth are back man, no more yumble, no more ye i, bully releasing on the release date. It seems like we’re in a perfect world,” another user joyfully posted.

“Does this mean we can get real vocals from him?” wrote an emotional fan.

“HES GONNA RECORD BULLY WITH NO LISP FOR THE GUARANTEED 07/11/25 DROP” a hopeful fan predicted.