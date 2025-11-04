50 Cent Trolls Diddy After Prison Photo Surfaces From FCI Fort Dix

Once petty, forever petty. On Instagram, 50 Cent reacts to pictures of Diddy at FCI Fort Dix prison in New Jersey. Sharing one of the images online, 50 wrote: “He look happy to me, with all them handsome men around.”

“😆He look happy to me, with all them handsome men around. GOOD MORNING NEW YORK CITY!” pic.twitter.com/NC3EyIUzef — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 3, 2025

The first photo of Sean “Diddy” Combs in jail has surfaced, marking the public’s initial look at the music mogul since beginning his federal prison term. Combs was recently transferred to a prison in New Jersey, where he will serve the remainder of his 50-month sentence.

Diddy Seen Chatting With Fellow Inmates At Fort Dix Prison. pic.twitter.com/mFy3RV9fdG — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 1, 2025

The disgraced entertainment executive was convicted on two federal counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, leading to a prison sentence that became one of the most closely watched celebrity legal outcomes of the year.

The newly circulated image confirms that Combs is now officially in his designated long-term facility, settling into what will be the reality for the foreseeable future as he serves his punishment. The development arrives weeks after increasing public debate, scrutiny, and fallout around the case, adding yet another chapter to a saga that has accelerated one of the most dramatic downfalls in modern pop culture history.