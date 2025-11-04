Bad Bunny, Karol G, Ca7Riel and Paco Amoroso, Fuerza Regida And More To Perform At 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards

The Latin Recording Academy has announced another wave of performers for the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, with a powerhouse lineup featuring Bad Bunny, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Karol G, and Jesús Ortiz Paz of Fuerza Regida. Also taking the stage will be Chuwi, Fuerza Regida, and five-time Latin Grammy winner Marco Antonio Solís.

This year’s ceremony will showcase some of the biggest names in Latin music, several of whom lead the pack in nominations. Bad Bunny tops the field with 12 nods, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Urban/Urban Fusion Performance, Best Reggaeton Performance, Best Urban Music Album, Best Urban Song, Best Roots Song, and Best Short Form Music Video.

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso follow closely behind with 10 nominations, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Song, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Alternative Song, Best Short Form Music Video, and Best Long Form Music Video.

Karol G earned three nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Tropical Song. Jesús Ortiz Paz of Fuerza Regida is nominated for Best Regional Song, marking another milestone for the fast-rising regional Mexican band.

Previously announced performers include nominees Pepe Aguilar, Aitana, Rauw Alejandro, Edgar Barrera, Ivan Cornejo, DannyLux, Gloria Estefan, Joaquina, Kakalo, Carín León, Liniker, Morat, Christian Nodal, Los Tigres del Norte, Nathy Peluso, Elena Rose, Alejandro Sanz, and Adelaido “Payo” Solís III of Grupo Frontera. The event will also feature Latin Grammy winners Grupo Frontera, eight-time Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves, three-time Latin Grammy winner Carlos Santana, and 2025 Person of the Year, Raphael.

The 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 13. The three-hour telecast, produced by TelevisaUnivision, will air on the network’s U.S. platforms beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT), preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT (6 p.m. CT).

The Latin Grammy Premiere, where most of the categories will be presented, will take place earlier in the day. More details about that event — including additional performances and special award moments — will be announced soon.