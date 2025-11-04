Blueface is Home After Lengthy Prison Stint

Blueface is officially home after spending nearly two years behind bars, and he’s already reconnecting with fans and family while hinting at a new chapter in his life.

The Los Angeles rapper, born Johnathan Porter, went live on the Gram on Sunday to thank supporters and share a glimpse of his return home. “Blueface home,” he said in a short clip that showed emotional reunions with his children and mother. The livestream captured a calmer side of the rapper, who also revealed that he plans to make his page private soon, suggesting he wants to manage his public presence differently this time around.

His release comes after serving time for violating probation tied to a 2021 altercation with a nightclub bouncer in Las Vegas. In August 2024, he was sentenced to four years in prison, a term that marked one of the most difficult periods of his career.

Blueface’s family had hinted at his upcoming release in late October, sharing cryptic messages about closing old chapters and moving forward. Now that he’s home, the rapper appears focused on rebuilding relationships and finding peace beyond the headlines.