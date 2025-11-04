Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Announce They’re Expecting A Baby Boy

Well, ’tis the season for gender reveals. Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs are officially expecting a baby boy. The New England Patriots wide receiver shared the exciting news while attending the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, where he couldn’t hide his enthusiasm about becoming a father again.

“It’s a boy. That’s enough for me,” Diggs told PEOPLE with a smile. “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.”

Cardi first revealed her pregnancy during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, announcing that this will be her fourth child and her first with Diggs. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs,” she said, adding that her due date is right before the launch of her Little Miss Drama tour in February. “I’ve been putting in all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

The Grammy-winning rapper also opened up about how grounded and joyful she feels in this phase of her life. “I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space,” Cardi said. “Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We’re in the same space in our careers. I feel like we’re really great, we’re really the best at what we do.”

She also shared that Diggs has brought her a sense of comfort and strength that keeps her motivated. “He just makes me feel safe and very confident,” she said. “And it makes you feel like you could take over the world.”

With their baby boy on the way and two powerhouse careers in motion, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are stepping into parenthood as one of pop culture’s most unexpected and intriguing power couples.