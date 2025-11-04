Complex and Fanatics Launch Exclusive Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection

Complex and Fanatics have announced the launch of the exclusive Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection, a limited edition drop merging Carti’s boundary pushing style with Mitchell & Ness’ heritage in iconic sportswear. The collaboration celebrates Carti’s love for basketball while reimagining classic NBA jerseys through his personal lens, including his signature backwards jersey styling.

The capsule features custom designs representing the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and two Toronto Raptors styles. Each piece is marked with “YVL,” honoring Carti’s Young Vamp Life collective and reflecting the artist’s dark, punk rooted aesthetic. Carti’s high fashion meets streetwear identity and disruptive energy take center stage as Mitchell & Ness silhouettes are reshaped with bold texture, attitude and raw individuality.

This collaboration not only honors basketball nostalgia, it reframes it through modern culture, music, fashion and the world Carti has built. The drop continues the ongoing partnership between Complex and Fanatics to deliver highly coveted, culturally relevant crossovers at the intersection of style and sports.

The Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection releases November 6 exclusively at Fanatics.com, the Complex App, Complex.com and MitchellandNess.com.