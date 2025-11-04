Dave Blunts Takes Shots At 50 Cent, Ian, And Summrs On New Diss Record “Bigger”

Dave Blunts is here for the smoke. We see you. The emerging artist is back with a vengeance, and this time he’s naming names. The rising artist, who gained traction with viral hits like “The Cup” and “Crying In The Kitchen,” just dropped his latest single “Bigger,” taking direct aim at several high-profile figures, including 50 Cent, Ian, and Summrs.

Known for blending internet humor with unapologetic bars, Blunts has built a reputation for controversy and confidence in equal measure. After previously collaborating with Ye and helping craft some of the rapper’s most provocative tracks, Blunts has now broken away to focus solely on his own sound and he’s clearly not holding anything back.

On “Bigger,” Blunts wastes no time throwing lyrical punches. “White girl tryna be black like Ian / White girl tryna be black like me / 50 Cent’s baby momma really likes pee / If he say my name, it’s a lifelong beef,” he raps, setting the tone for what becomes a full-on lyrical assault.

The track doesn’t stop there. Blunts goes further, taking aim at the underground rap scene as a whole, accusing unnamed artists of inappropriate behavior before directly calling out Summrs. “I heard these underground rappers uninspired and like minors / They know I’ll say names, I’m not scared, I’m no coward / Summrs DM’d a girl, she was only sixteen,” he adds.

Whether fans view it as raw honesty or calculated chaos, one thing is clear, Dave Blunts has positioned himself as one of the most unpredictable voices in hip hop’s new wave. He’s brash, fearless, and thrives on confrontation, embodying the unfiltered spirit of rap’s viral generation.

With “Bigger,” Blunts proves he’s not chasing approval. He’s chasing attention and in today’s clout-driven landscape, that might be the biggest power play of all.