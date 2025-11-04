Dodgers Game 7 Win Becomes Most Watched World Series Game Since 2017

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ dramatic 5-4 Game 7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays averaged 25.98 million viewers across Fox networks, making it the most watched World Series game since 2017. Nielsen and Adobe Analytics reported that viewership peaked at 31.54 million between 11:30 and 11:45 p.m. EDT. Early numbers reflect a 10 percent increase from the last Game 7 in 2019, when the Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros and drew 23.19 million viewers.