Fat Joe Launches Insurance Agency To Help Job Seekers Become Licensed Insurance Entrepreneurs

Grammy-nominated artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Fat Joe has announced the launch of Policy Pulse Innovations, a new multi-channeled insurance agency created alongside entrepreneur Matt Herman that will help job seekers obtain their insurance licenses and build their own businesses. The goal of the platform is to expand financial opportunity for individuals looking to elevate their earning potential while gaining access to career paths in life insurance, Medicare Advantage, and additional ancillary insurance products.

Through Policy Pulse Innovations, candidates will not only receive education and licensing support but will also gain access to competitive products, business systems, mentorship, and client leads through a strategic partnership with Family First Life, one of the fastest-growing Independent Marketing Organizations in the industry.

“Too many families are just one bill away from bankruptcy in this economy, so we launched Policy Pulse Innovations as a way to bridge the financial gap,” Fat Joe said. Herman added that the agency will create real paths toward financial freedom and empowerment.

Shawn Meaike, a leader in independent life insurance marketing, leads Family First Life. Before teaming with Fat Joe, Herman served as Founder and CEO of Enhance Health, scaling the startup to $570 million in two years with Bain Capital support.

For Fat Joe, Policy Pulse Innovations marks a continuation of his growing business ventures, following UP NYC retail stores, Rewind It 10, and Sonrisa Rum.