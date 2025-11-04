Former Vice President Dick Cheney Dead At 84

Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney has died at the age of 84, his family announced on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Cheney, a dominant force in Republican politics and a key figure in U.S. foreign and domestic policy in the early 2000s, passed away surrounded by his loved ones.

Cheney served two terms as vice president under President George W. Bush, holding one of the most influential vice presidencies in modern history. Before serving alongside Bush, Cheney built a long career in public service, holding roles including White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming Congressman, and Secretary of Defense. In a statement shared via CNN, the Cheney family remembered him as a man who exemplified loyalty, honor, kindness, love, courage, and passion for fly fishing.

“Dick Cheney served our nation for decades. We are grateful beyond measure for all he did for our country,” the family said. “We are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

Cheney is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters Liz and Mary, and seven grandchildren. His legacy will remain one that shaped national security strategy, the U.S. military footprint, and the political landscape across multiple administrations.