Happy 56th Birthday To The Original “Bad Boy” Diddy!

Sean “Diddy” Combs, music mogul, entrepreneur, and founder of Bad Boy Records, turns 56 today as he begins serving a federal prison sentence following his July 2025 conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs is one of hip-hop’s most influential figures, with a résumé that spans recording artist, producer, executive and business leader. As the founder of Bad Boy Records in 1993, Combs launched the careers of The Notorious B.I.G., Craig Mack, Faith Evans, 112, Ma$e and French Montana, among others. His career began more than 30 years ago as an intern under Andre Harrell at Uptown Records, rising quickly into the talent director role where he helped break acts like Jodeci and Mary J. Blige before founding Bad Boy.

Bad Boy’s first two artists, Craig Mack and The Notorious B.I.G., made immediate impact, and following the tragic death of B.I.G., Combs released the seven-time platinum album No Way Out in 1997, which earned him his first Grammy for Best Rap Album in 1998. Combs also remains Bad Boy’s label executive.

On the business front, Combs heads Combs Enterprises, launching several successful ventures including the Sean John clothing line (1998), an equity stake in Cîroc vodka (2007), and the digital television network Revolt TV (2013). He also opened the Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School in 2016, solidifying his commitment to education in his hometown.

Today, as he marks his birthday, Combs’ legal status looms large. On October 3, 2025, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to 50 months in federal prison, a $500,000 fine, and five years of supervised release. Despite his life-changing career, the court found he had committed serious offenses involving male escorts flown across state lines for drug-fuelled sexual encounters. Combs was acquitted of more serious charges including racketeering and sex trafficking.

According to filings, Combs has already served approximately 12 months in custody since his September 2024 arrest in Brooklyn. With good-conduct time, his projected release date is May 8, 2028.

Combs’ own remarks at sentencing shed light on his mindset.

“My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick,” Combs said. “I was sick, sick from the drugs… I have been humbled and broken to my core.”

His statement acknowledged the profound consequences of his conduct—both personally and publicly—after a career built on cultural leadership and business dominance.

A father of six (three sons and three daughters), Combs remains an iconic figure in both music and business. As he turns 56 behind bars, today serves as a moment of reflection on both his accomplishments and the legal reckoning that now defines this chapter of his life.