Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Fight Cancelled; Jake Paul Event Still Planned for Netflix in 2025

Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix have announced that the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis bout, originally set for Friday, Nov. 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, will no longer take place. This decision follows more allegations of domestic violence against Davis.

Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, said, “While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025. Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized.”

Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds within 14–21 days. Those who purchased via secondary markets are advised to contact the respective platforms. For further assistance, fans can email Ticketoffice@heat.com.

MVP expressed appreciation for the understanding of athletes, sponsors, partners, and fans, emphasizing its commitment to delivering an extraordinary global boxing event in 2025, exclusively on Netflix.