Jeezy Added To Guinness Book Of World Records With 101-Piece Hip-Hop Orchestra

Atlanta rap icon Jeezy has officially entered the Guinness Book of World Records after delivering a groundbreaking performance during his TM:101 Live Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s PH Live. The Grammy-nominated artist achieved the record for the largest performing orchestra at a hip-hop concert, featuring an incredible 101-piece ensemble.

The historic moment was verified on-site, with a Guinness World Records adjudicator presenting Jeezy with an official certificate immediately following the performance. The show, conducted by Derrick Hodge and directed musically by Adam Blackstone, fused Jeezy’s hard-hitting street anthems with cinematic orchestral arrangements—bringing trap music to an entirely new stage.

The residency celebrates Jeezy’s classic 2005 debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, a project that helped define Atlanta’s modern hip-hop sound and launched him into global superstardom. The record-breaking concert not only honored that legacy but also expanded it, merging hip-hop’s raw authenticity with the grandeur of a full orchestra.

“This isn’t just a win for me,” Jeezy told the audience. “It’s a moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas. Thank you to every musician, every fan, and everyone who believed we could take this all the way.”

With additional TM:101 Live performances scheduled through December, fans can expect even more symphonic surprises and high-powered renditions from one of hip-hop’s most enduring figures. The achievement underscores Jeezy’s evolution as both an artist and cultural visionary—proving that trap music can thrive at any scale, even one backed by 101 instruments.