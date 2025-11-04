Kith and New York Knicks Reveal New 2025 Collaboration Highlighting Legacy and Modern Era

Kith has officially announced its latest collaboration with the New York Knicks, inspired by the 1982-83 season, the birth year of Knicks Creative Director and Kith Founder & CEO Ronnie Fieg. The capsule bridges the franchise’s history with modern day culture, spotlighting the evolution of Knicks aesthetics from the Navy and Red color era of the early 80s to today’s iconic Orange and Blue.

The new collection includes apparel, accessories, footwear, and special offerings for Kith Kids, debuting at Kith Night presented by Delta on November 5 at Madison Square Garden, when the Knicks face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The lookbook features Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles “Deuce” McBride, and Jordan Clarkson.

Highlights include AVIREX Icon and Legend Jackets, the debut of the Kith for the New York Knicks Suit Set, vintage tees, fleece pullovers, knitwear, and the first time Kith will feature Knicks player wordmarks and numbering, honoring Patrick Ewing and Bernard King.

Accessories feature New Era headwear, patchwork beanies, premium socks, and new Wilson basketballs and a mini hoop marked with Kith monogramming.

Fans attending Kith Night will receive exclusive tees at their seats, branded concessions, giveaways, and access to a special pop up opening at 5PM EST.

Kith for New York Knicks 2025 launches November 5 at 11AM EST online and at select Kith shops, with product available at MSG that evening.