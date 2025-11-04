Latin GRAMMYs Announce Additional Performers for 26th Annual Awards

The Latin Recording Academy® has unveiled additional performers for the 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, taking place Thursday, Nov. 13 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Newly announced performers include nominees Bad Bunny, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, KAROL G, and Jesús Ortiz Paz (Fuerza Regida), alongside Chuwi, Fuerza Regida, and five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner Marco Antonio Solís.

Bad Bunny leads the 2025 nominations with 12 nods, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso follow with 10 nominations, KAROL G received three nominations, and Jesús Ortiz Paz earned a nod for Best Regional Song.

Previously announced performers include Pepe Aguilar, Aitana, Rauw Alejandro, Gloria Estefan, Los Tigres del Norte, Kacey Musgraves, Carlos Santana, and 2025 Person of the Year Raphael, among others.

The three-hour live telecast will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central) on TelevisaUnivision platforms, preceded by a one-hour pre-show at 7 p.m. ET/PT (6 p.m. Central). The Latin GRAMMY Premiere®, where most categories are awarded, will precede the main broadcast.

For updates, visit LatinGRAMMY.com, follow @LatinGRAMMYs on Instagram and Facebook, and use #LatinGRAMMY. The official Latin GRAMMY app is available on iOS and Android.