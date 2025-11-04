Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Dances to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” in NYC Club

Ahead of the New York City mayoral election, candidate Zohran Mamdani made campaign stops around New York City over the weekend, one of which saw him dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” in a nightclub.

Zohran Mamdani vibing to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ at a club in NYC. pic.twitter.com/bZt3vDlDZL — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 2, 2025

Fans at PinkPantheress’ Brooklyn concert got an unexpected political cameo when New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani appeared mid-show with a message for the crowd.

During the singer’s performance of “True Romance” at Kings Theatre on Friday, October 24, Mamdani popped up on the venue’s big screen holding his hands high with the words “Our Time Has Come Vote Nov 4” written across his palms. The audience erupted in cheers as he smiled and waved, turning a pop concert into a moment of civic engagement.

PinkPantheress joined in the fun, quickly grabbing a marker and writing “We ♡ U” across her own hands before flashing it to the crowd while continuing her performance. The playful exchange drew laughter and applause from fans, blending the energy of music and politics in a way few expected.

The British singer’s An Evening With PinkPantheress tour has been a major draw across North America, with packed shows and viral moments at nearly every stop. Her Brooklyn date was no different, and the surprise cameo from Mamdani only added to the night’s buzz.

For Mamdani, the appearance was a creative twist in his campaign for mayor. The Democratic candidate is running against Andrew Cuomo, who re-entered the race as an independent, and Republican contender Curtis Sliwa. The election will decide who succeeds Eric Adams, who stepped down in September.

Mamdani has made a habit of merging culture and politics throughout his campaign. Just last month, he appeared on stage with indie artist Lucy Dacus at the All Things Go 2025 festival. Still, his spontaneous Brooklyn cameo with PinkPantheress may go down as his most talked-about moment yet, a blend of pop culture flair and grassroots messaging that resonated with a room full of young New Yorkers.