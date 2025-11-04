Megan Thee Stallion Ends Two Week Rap Drought On Billboard Top 40 With “Lover Girl”

After back to back Billboard Hot 100 charts (dated Oct. 25 and Nov. 1) featured zero rap songs in the top 40 for the first time since February 1990, Megan Thee Stallion has brought the genre back. Her new single “Lover Girl” debuts at No. 38 on the Nov. 8 Hot 100, officially ending the rare two week rap absence.

Billboard defines rap as any track eligible for Hot Rap Songs charting, which makes Megan’s entry the first rap title to break the top 40 since Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” which last appeared in the region on Oct. 18 before moving into recurrent status following updated recurrent policy rules.

According to Luminate, “Lover Girl” starts with 8.5 million official U.S. streams, 1.5 million in radio audience, and 5,000 units sold in the week ending Oct. 30.