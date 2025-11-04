Peacock Drops Trailer For ‘BEL-AIR’ Season Four, Confirming Final Chapter For Hit Drama

Peacock has released the official trailer and key art for the fourth and final season of BEL-AIR. The new season follows Will as he enters senior year, trying to balance excitement, pressure, and the expectations tied to his journey. Carlton faces major consequences from past choices that could alter his future, while both young men lean on each other as life-changing moments unfold.

This season also sees Phil and Geoffrey pushed into a tense power shift that tests loyalty within the Banks household. Viv reexamines her identity and motherhood, Ashley navigates her rebellious transition into high school, and Hilary begins a journey of deeper self discovery.

Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the series returns with its dramatic, grounded tone on November 24, 2025 with three episodes at launch. Weekly episodes continue on Mondays, including two episodes December 1 and three on December 8. Jabari Banks leads the ensemble cast as Will, with Cooper directing the final two episodes.