SOURCE SPORTS: DJ Mustard Plays ‘Not Like Us’ As World Series Champions Arrive At Dodger Stadium

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson set the tone for the celebration as he took the mic to introduce Los Angeles’ own DJ Mustard, who ignited the crowd with his smash hit “They Not Like Us.” The high-energy anthem blared through Dodger Stadium as the team took the field for their championship coronation, marking back-to-back World Series titles for the storied franchise.

The Dodgers’ 2025 triumph came after a grueling seven-game battle against the Toronto Blue Jays — a series defined by clutch pitching, late-inning heroics, and the kind of drama that cements legacies. As confetti rained down and fans roared in unison, Mustard’s track became an instant soundtrack to the moment, symbolizing the team’s swagger, resilience, and championship pedigree that continues to define baseball in Los Angeles.