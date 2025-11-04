SOURCE SPORTS: Giannis Delivers Buzzer-Beater as Bucks Edge Pacers 117-115 in Thriller

The Milwaukee Bucks returned the favor for last season’s heartbreak, defeating the Indiana Pacers 117-115 in a thrilling 2025-26 matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After Indiana stormed back from an 11-point deficit with a 17-6 run, Aaron Nesmith’s bucket with 14.5 seconds left tied the game at 115, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

Giannis Antetokounmpo remained unshaken. With the clock winding down, the Greek Freak backed down Nesmith and rose over a double-team to hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer, silencing the raucous crowd. Giannis finished with 33 points on 14-of-21 shooting, adding 13 rebounds and five assists, marking his fifth 30-point performance in six games.

The win featured highlight-reel moments, including a full-extension poster in the first quarter and Giannis’ sixth career game-winner in the final 10 seconds, and his second buzzer-beater of his career. “You can live if you miss,” Giannis said postgame. “You cannot live if you don’t shoot it.”

Indiana was powered by Pascal Siakam’s 32 points and eight assists, while Myles Turner made a strong return with nine points, seven rebounds, five blocks, and two triples.

The Bucks-Pacers rivalry continues to deliver edge-of-your-seat moments: three of their last eight meetings have featured a final five-second game-tying or game-winning shot, including two from Tyrese Haliburton and one from Giannis. Milwaukee improves to 5-2 on the season with the thrilling road victory.