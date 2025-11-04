Southeast Asia Meets Mezcal: La Dong’s New Cocktail Menu Delivers NYC’s Tastiest Trip to Vietnam

The acclaimed Vietnamese restaurant La Dong has officially redefined the concept of the “dinner and drinks” night out, unveiling a wildly inventive cocktail menu that is as deeply cultural as it is high-technique. Forget plain martinis; this is Vietnamese mixology like you’ve never seen.

The star of the new menu, and the one cocktail everyone is talking about, is the Mắm Tôm Margarita. This intriguing concoction is a smoky and spicy masterpiece, blending pineapple, lemongrass, coconut, and a daring secret weapon: chili-shrimp paste-washed mezcal. It’s an instant hit, shaking and stirring the unexpected combination of Southeast Asia and Oaxaca into a flavor profile that is completely unique. While the unusual ingredients may surprise you, the drink is the hit of the night.

The Perfect Culinary Vacation

The fusion of fresh, crisp Vietnamese flavors with these inventive cocktails creates an instant vacation right here in NYC, making La Dong the perfect spot for an unforgettable girls’ night out or a unique date night.

The dining experience seamlessly complements the inventive bar program. Guests can embark on a culinary journey with favorites like the sweet Sugarcane Shrimp and the satisfying Soft Shell Crab with Goi Du Du salad. Other must-try dishes include the rich Crab Fried Rice, the savory Mushroom Medley, the delicate Cá Chiên Nouc Mam (fried branzino), and the premium Chilean Sea Bass.

To cap off the perfect meal, the Avocado Banana ice cream provides a creamy, fresh finish.

La Dong’s new cocktail menu—led by the buzz of the Mắm Tôm Margarita—combined with its exceptional food, is highly recommended for anyone looking for an exciting and flavorful escape without leaving the city.

Check out my recap below.