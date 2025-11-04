Southern Rap Veteran Young Bleed Remembered For His Legacy After Passing At 51

The hip hop community is mourning the loss of Young Bleed, the Baton Rouge rap veteran known for his classic hit “How Ya Do Dat.” The influential artist has passed away at 51 after suffering complications from a brain aneurysm.

TMZ confirmed the news on Tuesday morning, while Young Bleed’s son, Ty’Gee Ramon, shared an emotional message on the Gram on Monday. “My father gained his wings,” he wrote. “This doesn’t feel real, but I promise to keep his legacy alive.”

Born Glenn Clifton Jr., Young Bleed was hospitalized in late October after performing at the Cash Money Verzuz No Limit event during ComplexCon. According to his family, he had been managing high blood pressure but had no serious health issues before the sudden medical emergency. His longtime friend and the mother of his youngest son, Tameka Long, known as Madamm Meek, revealed that he suffered a brain aneurysm triggered by internal bleeding. He was placed on a ventilator as doctors attempted to stabilize him, but his condition worsened.

Young Bleed’s mother launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his medical expenses as his health rapidly declined. The family described the situation as unexpected and deeply heartbreaking.

A true pioneer in Southern rap, Young Bleed emerged in the late 1990s under Master P’s No Limit Records. His breakout single “How Ya Do Dat,” featuring Master P and C-Loc, became a defining anthem of the era and appeared on the I’m Bout It soundtrack in 1997. His debut album My Balls and My Word followed in 1998, reaching No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and earning gold certification.

Known for blending poetic street storytelling with the raw spirit of Louisiana hip hop, Young Bleed’s influence extended far beyond his No Limit days. His voice carried the grit, rhythm, and soul of the South with a sound that helped shape a generation of rap music.

He leaves behind family, fans, and a legacy that continues to resonate throughout the culture he helped build.

Rest In Peace, Young Bleed.