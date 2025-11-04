Tampa Jury Finds Woman Guilty Of Manslaughter In Killing Of Jacksonville Rapper Julio Foolio

Justice has been served after a Florida jury found 22-year-old Alicia Andrews guilty of manslaughter for her role in the killing of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio. The conviction brings one of Florida’s most closely watched hip hop-related cases to a turning point.

Get this, prosecutors had sought to convict Andrews of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, charges that carried a potential life sentence. After more than three hours of deliberation, the jury opted for the lesser charge of manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

While Andrews did not fire the fatal shots, prosecutors argued that she played a crucial role in the setup. Under Florida law, anyone who aids or facilitates a crime can be charged as a principal, the same as the individual who commits the act. The state contended that Andrews helped coordinate the ambush that led to the rapper’s death.

Julio Foolio, born Charles Jones, was a well-known figure in Jacksonville’s drill rap scene, recognized for his raw lyrics, street anthems, and heavy presence on socials. He traveled to Tampa in June 2024 to celebrate his 26th birthday and perform at a local venue.

Sadly, the celebration turned deadly outside a hotel near the University of South Florida when a group of masked shooters opened fire on Jones’s Dodge Charger. Surveillance footage captured the chaotic scene as multiple rounds from rifles and an automatic pistol tore through the vehicle. Jones was struck and killed while two others in the car were wounded.

Investigators were on the case and later identified Andrews and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Isaiah Chance, as key players in the plot. Prosecutors said the pair tracked Jones throughout the night, sharing his location and movements in real time before the gunmen arrived.

The attack, which unfolded in a busy Tampa district, shocked both the city and the wider hip hop community, highlighting how the violent feuds that have defined Jacksonville’s underground rap scene have spilled across Florida.

Andrews is scheduled to be sentenced in the coming weeks as authorities continue their search for the three gunmen caught on video fleeing the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala.