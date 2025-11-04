Today in Hip Hop History: Rakim Released Solo Debut Album ‘The 18th Letter(The Book Of Life)’ 28 Years Ago

On this day in Hip-Hop history, veteran MC Rakim released his debut solo LP, The 18th Letter. Coming off of the infamous split of Eric B. and Rakim and a five-year hiatus, this album was surprisingly thorough and left no room to doubt Rakim’s resilience in the ever-changing Hip-Hop world.

Although far removed from his heyday, Rakim delivered an LP that debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 and stayed true to the technique that made him rich. Tapping-producing legends DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Clark Kent(RIP), and Father Shaheed(RIP), Rakim produced a solid Golden Era album at a time when mafioso rap was taking New York by storm. Peaking only one spot beneath one of New York’s newest brightest stars, Jay-Z, this album proves that Rakim ages like wine regarding his lyrical mastery and microphone prowess.

The album also came with a second disc, The Book of Life, which was an Eric B & Rakim greatest hits album.