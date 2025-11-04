Tory Lanez Ordered To Do Third Deposition In Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Case

In the world of another day, another lawsuit, Tory Lanez has been ordered to sit for a third deposition in Megan Thee Stallion’s ongoing defamation case after a judge rejected his attempt to avoid testifying.

Get this, the Miami-Dade Circuit Court ruling came after Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, filed a motion in late September asking to be excused from further testimony. His legal team argued that being forced to sit for another deposition while incarcerated would cause “undue hardship” and interfere with his criminal appeal. However, Judge Lisette Reid denied the request, noting that his appeal had been filed too late to warrant an exemption.

Court filings show that the deposition is not centered on Megan Thee Stallion directly but rather focuses on Lanez’s relationship with blogger Milagro Cooper, known on socials as Milagro Gramz. Cooper is accused of receiving payments from Lanez and his associates to spread damaging claims about Megan online. Judge Reid clarified that the questioning will remain limited to Cooper’s alleged involvement and will not affect Lanez’s pending criminal appeal.

Heres’s the thing, in her written order, Judge Reid also reminded Lanez that while the Fifth Amendment allows him to decline specific questions that could be self-incriminating, it does not excuse him from appearing altogether. Reports from his April deposition alleged that Lanez showed disrespect toward Megan’s legal team, which could result in additional sanctions if repeated.

In case you missed it, the defamation lawsuit against Cooper, filed by Megan Thee Stallion last year, accuses the blogger of knowingly publishing false information in an attempt to discredit her following the 2020 shooting case. The suit has drawn major attention across the industry, given its overlap with Lanez’s already high-profile legal troubles.