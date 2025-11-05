B.o.B’s “Airplanes” Featuring Hayley Williams Goes Diamond

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated artist B.o.B celebrates a major career milestone as his 2010 global hit “Airplanes” featuring Hayley Williams of Paramore has been certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), representing over 10 million units sold in the U.S. The certification was officially awarded on October 31, 2025, solidifying the song as one of the most enduring hits of the 2010s.

Originally released on April 13, 2010, as the second single from B.o.B’s debut album B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray, “Airplanes” reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped charts internationally, including the U.K. and New Zealand. With over 1.4 billion Spotify streams and nearly 800 million YouTube views, the song continues to resonate with fans across generations, thanks to B.o.B’s reflective verses and Williams’ iconic chorus.

Though recorded separately, B.o.B and Williams shared the stage for the first time at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, delivering a performance that remains one of the most memorable in the ceremony’s history.

The Diamond certification coincides with the 15-year anniversary of The Adventures of Bobby Ray, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and produced hits like “Nothin’ on You” and “Magic.” B.o.B reflected on the achievement: “Airplanes changed everything for me… I’m grateful to Hayley, to the fans, and to everyone who’s been on this journey from the start.”

To honor the milestone, B.o.B recently completed the Adventures of Bobby Ray 15th Anniversary Tour, performing to sold-out audiences across North America.