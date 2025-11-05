Chime Relaunches ‘Ball on a Budget’ with Teyana Taylor, Chris Paul, and Star-Studded Lineup

Financial technology company Chime is turning up the volume on financial literacy, proving that money does not equal style with the return of its reimagined content series, “Ball on a Budget.” The bigger and better series aims to foster honest financial conversations while celebrating the genuine creativity that emerges when style meets smart money habits.

Getting Fly on a Budget: The Star Lineup

The series kicks off with multi-hyphenate artist Teyana Taylor, who sets the tone with a light and fun conversation. Teyana gets candid with Complex’s host Ashley Nicole Moss about what it means to stay true to herself when it comes to both fashion and finances, emphasizing the importance of financial education and responsibility.

The core of “Ball on a Budget” is a fun challenge: each cultural figure is tasked with creating a standout fashion look based on a themed style prompt while staying strictly within a set budget. The final, stylized visual collages showcase just how much flair can be achieved without breaking the bank.

Following Teyana Taylor, the star-studded lineup continues throughout the fall, featuring:

September 2: Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor September 23: Celebrity Jeweler Greg Yuna

Celebrity Jeweler October 14: WNBA Star Hailey Van Lith

WNBA Star October 28: NBA Legend Chris Paul

Conversations will also include actor-rapper Joey Bada$$ in a future episode.

Authenticity and Cultural Connection

The series speaks directly to Gen Z and Millennial audiences who prioritize both personal expression and smart money management. The content is fast-paced, visually bold, and authentically grounded in real discussions about financial transparency, culture, and the creativity that sparks when money doesn’t grow on trees.

To bring an elevated expertise in storytelling and cultural relevance to the series, Chime tapped Complex, the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle. Complex served as Chime’s campaign partner, handling everything from the creative concept and talent selection to content production, identifying the series host, and executing 360 marketing amplification.

Watch below.