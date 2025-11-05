Culinary Delight: A Full Weekend at the New York City Wine & Food Festival

I recently had the opportunity to attend this year’s New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF), and it absolutely lived up to the hype. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the South Street Seaport, the festival delivered top-tier food and drinks paired with truly electric foodie vibes. It was a successful and unforgettable event, with every vendor bringing their absolute A-game.
Thursday Night: Asian Night Market
The festival kicked off strong on Thursday, October 16th, with the Asian Night Market, hosted by culinary titans Padma Lakshmi and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. From 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM, this event provided an incredible tour through Asian flavors and street food traditions.
Saturday & Sunday: Non-Stop Culinary Action
The action continued through the weekend, offering a marathon of high-profile events:
- Grand Tasting: After Dark (Saturday, October 18th, 7:00 PM): Hosted by Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson, this late-night tasting event was a showcase of creativity and flavor.
- Catch of the Day: A Seafood Feast (Sunday, October 19th, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM): Presented by Modelo and hosted by Andrew Zimmern, this midday feast was a celebration of everything from the ocean, highlighting the freshest seafood preparations.
- FoodieCon® (Sunday, October 19th, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM): This parallel event brought together content creators and digital food enthusiasts, adding a modern cultural layer to the traditional festival experience.
- Sunday Supper (Sunday, October 19th, 4:15 PM – 7:00 PM): The weekend concluded with an intimate dining experience presented by Peroni, hosted by the delightful “The Pasta Queen” Nadia Caterina Munno and Lil Mo Mozzarella.
From the sophisticated atmosphere of the Grand Tasting to the authentic energy of the Asian Night Market, the NYCWFF proved once again why it’s a highlight of the culinary calendar. Congrats to the organizers on a fantastic festival!
Watch my recap below!