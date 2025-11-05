Culinary Delight: A Full Weekend at the New York City Wine & Food Festival

I recently had the opportunity to attend this year’s New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF), and it absolutely lived up to the hype. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the South Street Seaport, the festival delivered top-tier food and drinks paired with truly electric foodie vibes. It was a successful and unforgettable event, with every vendor bringing their absolute A-game.

Thursday Night: Asian Night Market

The festival kicked off strong on Thursday, October 16th, with the Asian Night Market, hosted by culinary titans Padma Lakshmi and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. From 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM, this event provided an incredible tour through Asian flavors and street food traditions.

Saturday & Sunday: Non-Stop Culinary Action

The action continued through the weekend, offering a marathon of high-profile events:

Grand Tasting: After Dark (Saturday, October 18th, 7:00 PM): Hosted by Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson , this late-night tasting event was a showcase of creativity and flavor.

(Saturday, October 18th, 7:00 PM): Hosted by and , this late-night tasting event was a showcase of creativity and flavor. Catch of the Day: A Seafood Feast (Sunday, October 19th, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM): Presented by Modelo and hosted by Andrew Zimmern , this midday feast was a celebration of everything from the ocean, highlighting the freshest seafood preparations.

(Sunday, October 19th, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM): Presented by Modelo and hosted by , this midday feast was a celebration of everything from the ocean, highlighting the freshest seafood preparations. FoodieCon® (Sunday, October 19th, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM): This parallel event brought together content creators and digital food enthusiasts, adding a modern cultural layer to the traditional festival experience.

(Sunday, October 19th, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM): This parallel event brought together content creators and digital food enthusiasts, adding a modern cultural layer to the traditional festival experience. Sunday Supper (Sunday, October 19th, 4:15 PM – 7:00 PM): The weekend concluded with an intimate dining experience presented by Peroni, hosted by the delightful “The Pasta Queen” Nadia Caterina Munno and Lil Mo Mozzarella.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: Chef Eleazar Fuerte of Mike’s Amazing (L) attends the Asian Night Market hosted by Padma Lakshmi and Jean-Georges Vongerichten during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ on October 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

From the sophisticated atmosphere of the Grand Tasting to the authentic energy of the Asian Night Market, the NYCWFF proved once again why it’s a highlight of the culinary calendar. Congrats to the organizers on a fantastic festival!

Watch my recap below!