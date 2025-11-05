DETTY Launches Travel, Tech App That Makes Africa’s 54 Countries 1 Seamless Destination

In 2024, Africa welcomed an astonishing 74 million tourists, each seeking unforgettable experiences — from breakfasting with giraffes at Giraffe Manor in Nairobi to vibing to live Afrobeats in Lagos. As global fascination with African culture continues to grow, a new innovation is transforming how the world explores the continent. DETTY, a revolutionary travel and tech app, launches as the first platform designed to make traveling across Africa seamless, connected, and deeply immersive.

Built for both the African diaspora returning to their ancestral homelands and first-time adventurers chasing authentic experiences, DETTY bridges the gaps that have long hindered exploration. The app helps travelers discover the wonders of Africa — from Kenya’s Great Migration and Rwanda’s mountain gorillas to Ghana’s W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Centre and West Africa’s majestic Wli Waterfall.

“For too long, Africa has been viewed as a difficult destination rather than the extraordinary experience it truly is,” says Joy Martins, co-founder of DETTY. “We’re not just building a travel app; we’re dismantling the systemic barriers that have kept Africa marginalized in global tourism. Every time someone struggles to pay for a hotel or can’t find reliable WiFi to access their booking, we lose an opportunity to showcase Africa’s brilliance. DETTY changes that equation entirely.”

DETTY’s game-changing technology is reshaping the continent’s $350 billion tourism industry by solving the everyday challenges that frustrate travelers. The app’s integrated digital wallet, Detty Banking, allows users to store multiple currencies, make instant payments without foreign transaction fees, and split costs with companions — all with bank-level security and real-time currency conversion across all five launch countries.

Connectivity is equally effortless. Through partnerships with top eSIM providers like Holafly and leading telecom operators, DETTY ensures travelers have instant mobile data access from the moment they land, eliminating the stress of finding local SIM cards or paying high roaming fees.

Travel experiences are curated with authenticity in mind. Every hotel, restaurant, and tour on DETTY is verified by locals and cultural experts, highlighting the true Africa — from cooking classes in Accra and safaris in Nairobi to art galleries in Lagos and boutique hotels in Cape Town. Meanwhile, Detty AI acts as a personal travel assistant, using advanced machine learning to adapt to user preferences, surface hidden gems, and provide real-time updates about weather, venue changes, and local events.

Beyond tourism, DETTY integrates lifestyle and cultural engagement through Detty Events, positioning Africa as a global hub for major gatherings and festivals. With powerhouse markets like Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, and Rwanda at launch, DETTY aims to serve over 18 million annual visitors — setting a new standard for how the world experiences Africa.

In short, DETTY isn’t just an app. It’s a movement — one that merges technology, culture, and connectivity to reimagine travel on the world’s most vibrant continent.