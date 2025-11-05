Doja Cat & Teyana Taylor Launch Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses

Ray-Ban and Meta are amplifying the intersection of iconic style and next-generation technology with the launch of their global campaign, “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet.” Tapping into the limitless creative energy of two modern icons, Doja Cat and Teyana Taylor, the campaign introduces the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses (Gen 2), capturing a new era of effortless, hands-free self-expression.

Hands-Free Creativity Meets Iconic Style

The campaign successfully brings the new smart glasses to life by showcasing the seamless merger of Ray-Ban’s timeless design with Meta’s cutting-edge AI technology. Both Doja Cat and Teyana Taylor, chosen for their embodiment of creativity, individuality, and confidence, demonstrate how the Gen 2 glasses integrate into real life while elevating the art of content creation.

The visuals transport viewers to the stars’ respective coasts:

sets the tone, cruising through the city on her lowrider bike as her new single, plays, all while effortlessly capturing her world through the glasses. In New York, Teyana Taylor moves through the city that inspires her—dancing, directing, and recording every inspiring moment with cinematic clarity.

The New Generation: Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2

Built for creators and designed for the pace of real life, the new Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses are packed with significant hardware and software upgrades. They eliminate the need to interrupt a moment just to pull out a phone, making them the ultimate tool for documenting life as it happens.

Key features setting the second generation apart include:

Users now have access to sophisticated editing and utility features directly integrated into the glasses, including , , and revolutionary . New Styles: The smart glasses are available in new colorways and silhouettes, maintaining Ray-Ban’s iconic aesthetic while housing advanced technology.

With the launch of the “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” campaign, Ray-Ban and Meta firmly establish the smart glasses as the go-to accessory for those who want to live in the moment while capturing it all.