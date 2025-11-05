FIREHOUSE Management: Igniting Careers and Redefining What Partnership in Music Truly Means

FIREHOUSE Management isn’t just managing artists it’s igniting careers and redefining what partnership in music truly means.

In an industry defined by innovation, relationships, and reliability, FIREHOUSE Management LLC has emerged as a dynamic force bridging artistry, production, and global opportunity. Founded by longtime friends and entrepreneurs Jose Arroyo and Larnell Hughes, FIREHOUSE has quickly become a trusted powerhouse in artist development, live event production, and executive management representing the next generation of creative leadership.

The Founders Behind the Flame

Both born and raised in New York City, Jose and Larnell embody the resilience and creativity of their hometown. Their friendship evolved into a powerful business partnership rooted in passion, vision, and a commitment to building legacy.

Larnell Hughes has been a fixture in the NYC music scene for over a decade. As founder of Plu’Doe Records, he gained early recognition through work with landmark venues including The Apollo Theater and The China Club, while developing emerging talent across multiple genres. His sharp ear for talent and deep understanding of the cultural pulse make him a key strategist in FIREHOUSE’s artist development efforts.

Jose Arroyo, founder of Legacy Designated Services (LDS), has over 20 years of experience in the live production and stagehand industry. His company has powered countless shows, festivals, and tours providing professional production and labor solutions for some of music’s biggest names. Serving as Stage Manager for Rick Ross’s Port of Miami Tour, Jose has built a national reputation for excellence and execution. His leadership within LDS and FIREHOUSE seamlessly combines logistics with creativity, giving artists the structure they need to thrive.

Strategic Partnerships and Industry Alliances

FIREHOUSE Management has expanded its influence through strategic collaborations with ALPHA Recording Group, in joint venture with Universal Music Group and Virgin Music Group. This partnership has positioned FIREHOUSE as a bridge between independent innovation and major-label infrastructure, helping artists transition from grassroots movements to global platforms.

Through its ongoing work with Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer, and A&R Luciano Layne, FIREHOUSE is aligning with some of the most powerful names in music. Together, they’ve contributed to the development and promotion of rising artists like Producer Jamz, Castro & Gambino, and Frank Cook, whose records and performances continue to gain traction across streaming platforms and international stages.

This partnership not only strengthens FIREHOUSE’s artist pipeline but also underscores its commitment to cultivating long-term careers not just hit records.

Igniting the Future of Artist Development

At its core, FIREHOUSE operates as a full-service management and production company, guiding artists through every phase of their journey from creative direction and brand development to music distribution, touring, and promotion. The company’s deep network of DJs, promoters, and developers ensures that every record and performance reaches its intended audience with impact.

By merging the precision of event production with the passion of artist management, Jose and Larnell have created a one-of-a-kind ecosystem where creativity meets execution and vision becomes reality.

Legacy in Motion

With Legacy Designated Services, FIREHOUSE Management, and their expanding production division, Jose Arroyo and Larnell Hughes are building an empire that honors the culture while shaping its future.

Their mission is clear: to turn passion into purpose, creativity into opportunity, and talent into timeless legacy.