Flau’jae Announces New Project ‘ONE OF A KIND’ Arriving November 14

Musician, LSU star guard, and NCAA champion Flau’jae is kicking off her birthday month with a major music moment. The rising artist announced her new project ONE OF A KIND, arriving November 14. The 5-track release features BossMan DLow and Waka Flocka Flame, with production from Hitmaka, as Flau’jae steps confidently into a new era balancing elite competition and mainstream artistry.

ONE OF A KIND arrives following the momentum of her latest single “Courtside” with Waka Flocka Flame, featured as part of the NFL’s Songs of the Season 2025 campaign. Earlier this year, Flau’jae dropped her R&B leaning project Flau & B as well as her 2024 debut Best of Both Worlds with appearances from Lil Wayne, NLE Choppa, and 2Rare.

She has also gone viral with her “Flaumix” freestyle series, remixing records from Metro Boomin, Kehlani, NBA Youngboy, and Lil Wayne — pulling more than 20 million combined views across social platforms.

A Teen Vogue cover star, Billboard Sports & Music Power Player, and All-SEC athlete, Flau’jae continues to prove she is a rare generational multi-hyphenate. ONE OF A KIND previews what’s coming in 2026 as she expands both her music catalog and competitive sports legacy.

One Of A Kind Track list