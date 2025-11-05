Lifestyle

Foot Locker Drops Three Exclusive New Balance ABZORB 2000 Colorways

November 5, 2025
Courtneyb

On Tuesday, November 26, Foot Locker is set to release three exclusive colorways of the New Balance ABZORB 2000, offering a limited-time opportunity to acquire this progressive sneaker design. These exclusives will be available at select Foot Locker locations and online.

A 2000s Design Reimagined

The New Balance ABZORB 2000 silhouette is a progressive evolution of the brand’s running designs from the early millennium. It masterfully blends bold, futuristic construction with undeniable NB DNA, resulting in a modern classic built for those who define sneaker culture through experimentation and individuality.

This exclusive release channels the New Balance ethos of “function to feeling,” merging cutting-edge innovation and community into one cohesive story.

Exclusive Colorways and Pricing

Foot Locker is launching three distinct, must-have colorways, all priced at $169.99 in unisex sizing:

  • New Balance ABZORB 2000 in Black
  • New Balance ABZORB 2000 in Blue / White
  • New Balance ABZORB 2000 in Gray

Performance & Design Highlights

The ABZORB 2000 is defined by its progressive features that speak to both performance and aesthetics:

  • Progressive Sole Unit: The shoe features a distinctive, visible tech aesthetic thanks to the full-length ABZORB and ABZORB SBS pod sole unit, which also delivers a legacy of superior energy return.
  • Minimalist Upper: The upper maintains a sleek, modern look with lightweight mesh construction, printed overlays, and the signature ‘N’ branding.
  • Futuristic Details: Reflective accents and sculpted midsole detailing amplify the shoe’s non-traditional aura, giving it an edgy, futuristic finish.