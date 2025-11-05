Foot Locker Drops Three Exclusive New Balance ABZORB 2000 Colorways

On Tuesday, November 26, Foot Locker is set to release three exclusive colorways of the New Balance ABZORB 2000, offering a limited-time opportunity to acquire this progressive sneaker design. These exclusives will be available at select Foot Locker locations and online.
A 2000s Design Reimagined
The New Balance ABZORB 2000 silhouette is a progressive evolution of the brand’s running designs from the early millennium. It masterfully blends bold, futuristic construction with undeniable NB DNA, resulting in a modern classic built for those who define sneaker culture through experimentation and individuality.
This exclusive release channels the New Balance ethos of “function to feeling,” merging cutting-edge innovation and community into one cohesive story.
Exclusive Colorways and Pricing
Foot Locker is launching three distinct, must-have colorways, all priced at $169.99 in unisex sizing:
- New Balance ABZORB 2000 in Black
- New Balance ABZORB 2000 in Blue / White
- New Balance ABZORB 2000 in Gray
Performance & Design Highlights
The ABZORB 2000 is defined by its progressive features that speak to both performance and aesthetics:
- Progressive Sole Unit: The shoe features a distinctive, visible tech aesthetic thanks to the full-length ABZORB and ABZORB SBS pod sole unit, which also delivers a legacy of superior energy return.
- Minimalist Upper: The upper maintains a sleek, modern look with lightweight mesh construction, printed overlays, and the signature ‘N’ branding.
- Futuristic Details: Reflective accents and sculpted midsole detailing amplify the shoe’s non-traditional aura, giving it an edgy, futuristic finish.