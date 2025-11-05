Gunna Drops Seductive New “wgft” Music Video Featuring Burna Boy

Gunna continues his strong run in 2025 with the release of the sultry and visually striking music video for his rising single “wgft” featuring Burna Boy. Shot in London and directed by longtime collaborator Spike Jordan, the new visual leans into tension, allure, and high-fashion styling. The video blends seductive pole acrobatics, snakes, and a veil-wearing Gunna surrounded by models. At the same time, Burna Boy appears inside a club setting as the energy intensifies toward the final act.

The visual pairs perfectly with the track’s sensual feel, adding cinematic weight and amplifying the dark, pulsing mood already resonating with fans.

“wgft” remains one of the key standouts from Gunna’s album The Last Wun, steadily climbing while maintaining impressive chart resilience. The single has now spent 12 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, while becoming Gunna’s 19th career Top 10 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart. The track also earned Burna Boy his first Top 10 entry on that chart.

The Last Wun continues its dominant run as well, marking Gunna’s sixth straight Top 3 Billboard 200 debut and reaching #1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for five consecutive weeks. The project has now spent six straight weeks inside the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.