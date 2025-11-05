Gunna Remembers First Hip-Hop Concert: Lil Bow Wow at Shannon Mall

Gunna recently visited the Apple Music studio in Los Angeles for Mic Check, the platform’s new social series featuring rapid-fire Q&As about music, culture, and lifestyle. During the short-form segment, the GRAMMY Award-winning rapper reflected on the very first concert he ever attended.

“I think my first hip-hop concert was Lil Bow Wow. I think he performed at Shannon Mall. It was so packed, and I was like a kid. So my dad had to put me on his shoulders for me to even see him. I remember that,” Gunna shared with Apple Music.

The brief but nostalgic story gives fans a glimpse into the early musical experiences that shaped Gunna’s passion for hip-hop and his journey to becoming one of today’s most influential artists.