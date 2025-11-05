Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Gunna Remembers First Hip-Hop Concert: Lil Bow Wow at Shannon Mall

November 5, 2025
Shawn Grant

Gunna recently visited the Apple Music studio in Los Angeles for Mic Check, the platform’s new social series featuring rapid-fire Q&As about music, culture, and lifestyle. During the short-form segment, the GRAMMY Award-winning rapper reflected on the very first concert he ever attended.

“I think my first hip-hop concert was Lil Bow Wow. I think he performed at Shannon Mall. It was so packed, and I was like a kid. So my dad had to put me on his shoulders for me to even see him. I remember that,” Gunna shared with Apple Music.

The brief but nostalgic story gives fans a glimpse into the early musical experiences that shaped Gunna’s passion for hip-hop and his journey to becoming one of today’s most influential artists.