Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Healing, Self-Love and Overcoming Self-Hatred in New Interview

Mary J. Blige sat down with Bevy Smith on SiriusXM’s Bevelations as she continues promoting her first concert film, Mary J. Blige: For My Fans, Live From Madison Garden. During the conversation, the Grammy-winning icon reflected on her journey in music, the impact of legends who poured into her, and the painful personal battles that helped shape the woman she is today.

Mary discussed the emotional and spiritual transformation that led to her hit “Good Morning Gorgeous,” revealing that self-hatred was the biggest mountain she had to climb — even more than divorce, heartbreak, or industry conflicts. She explained that it was the painful end of her marriage that forced her to examine how she viewed herself.

“The thing I needed to climb up out of, first and foremost, was the self hatred and find the self love,” Mary told Bevy. She credited a T.D. Jakes sermon with shifting her entire perspective, inspiring the affirmations she began saying to herself each morning — affirmations that eventually led to her Grammy-nominated anthem.

Mary also reflected on never feeling beautiful when she first entered the industry, despite the world seeing something entirely different. Today, she stands fully in her power, calling the phrase Good morning gorgeous not just a song, but her daily truth.

Mary’s new concert film continues her mission of transparency, healing, and connection with fans who have been with her from the beginning.