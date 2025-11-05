Ray J Issues Warning To 6ix9ine After He Compares Sukihana To Tracy Morgan

Ray J is making it clear he’s not here for any disrespect toward women, especially when it comes to his friend, rapper Sukihana. Following 6ix9ine’s latest remarks during a recent VladTV interview, in which the controversial artist called Sukihana a “nasty b*tch” and compared her looks to comedian Tracy Morgan, the singer and entrepreneur stepped in to defend her publicly.

Ray J took to Instagram on November 4 to issue a stern warning directly to 6ix9ine. In a video post, he wrote in the caption, “BRO 69 —DONT EVER TALK ABOUT MY HOMEGIRL Suki !! MATTER OF FACT.. DONT EVER TALK ABOUT A WOMEN AGAIN!! – TALK ABOUT ME N***A!! ‘DEAD HOMIEZ!! —- DONT DO IT AGAIN BRO!!” The comment quickly gained traction online, with many fans applauding Ray J for standing up against what they viewed as unnecessary disrespect.

As of now, 6ix9ine has not publicly responded to Ray J’s message. However, this latest incident adds to an ongoing back-and-forth between 6ix9ine and Sukihana. Their feud reignited earlier this year when Sukihana commented on his conflict with Young Thug, referencing the tragic death of 6ix9ine’s friend, Ariela La Langosta. “Six9ine stop talking bout thug and talk bout home girl that just died,” she wrote.

6ix9ine didn’t hesitate to respond, writing, “‘The girl’ was one of my best friends who i met while being a girl in my music videos. She was killed because HER BOYFRIEND owed money. What does that have to do with ya man tellin @sukihanagoat i know ya PH balance off stank treesh.” He went on to make even more inflammatory remarks, accusing Sukihana of being “one of the biggest escorts in rap,” and claiming, “Sukihana sell mad p**sy. But she literally sell it to the n**s in Broward County that are in front of liquor stores. I’m dead as and she be lying. I know plenty of delivery boys that f*ck that.”

The tension between the two escalated further when 6ix9ine mocked Sukihana’s appearance, insinuating that she was bald. Sukihana quickly clapped back, saying, “My hair is down my back and my hair is longer than his d*ck. He do got some hair but he also got lice.”

With emotions running high and fans weighing in across social media, it’s clear this feud is far from over. For now, Ray J’s warning stands as a strong message to keep women, especially those in the industry, out of unnecessary online disrespect.