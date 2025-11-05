Reebok’s Angel Reese 1 ‘Tiago King Reese’ and ‘Giving Grace’ Release November 14

Reebok and WNBA star Angel Reese have announced the release of the Angel Reese 1 in two new colorways: ‘Tiago King Reese’ and ‘Giving Grace.’ Both shoes will be available for purchase on November 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. EST via Reebok.com and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The Angel Reese 1 ‘Tiago King Reese’ pays tribute to Reese’s beloved dog, Tiago. “I find inspiration everywhere, and I knew I had to create a colorway in honor of my baby boy, Tiago—the dog who brings me so much love and joy,” Reese said.
The ‘Giving Grace’ colorway reflects Reese’s personal journey of strength, resilience, and kindness. “’Giving Grace’ is more than just a shoe name—it’s a reflection of who I am and the journey I’ve walked,” she explained. “This colorway represents the strength to keep moving when the road is uncertain, the courage to rise after setbacks, and the kindness to extend grace to others as well as yourself.”
Both designs aim to inspire wearers to embrace perseverance and grace, while celebrating Angel Reese’s influence on and off the court.