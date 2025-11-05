SOURCE SPORTS: Freddie Freeman Does The Worm At Dodgers Post-Parade Celebration Party

The Los Angeles Dodgers capped off their back-to-back World Series championship run in true Hollywood fashion, with a wild post-parade celebration that had players and fans turning up well into the night. Hosted by Mookie Betts, the party saw the team let loose after an unforgettable seven-game triumph over the Toronto Blue Jays. But the undeniable star of the night was first baseman Freddie Freeman, who stole the show with a dance move no one saw coming.

In a now-viral clip shared by Betts, the 36-year-old slugger hit the floor to Roscoe Dash’s “All The Way Turnt Up,” pulling off an impressively smooth version of the worm before getting up and adding a quick twerk for good measure. The crowd erupted in laughter and cheers as Freeman’s spontaneous moves lit up the dance floor. Even veteran ace Clayton Kershaw joined in on the fun as the entire team swag surfed in unison, celebrating another year of championship glory.

The celebration, held in Los Angeles, had everything a champion’s bash should; an Ace of Spades champagne tower, a live DJ set, and even a tattoo station for those looking to make the moment permanent. At one point, the party turned nostalgic as the team broke out into an impromptu “Crank Dat (Soulja Boy)” session, giving fans another viral moment from a team that knows how to win and celebrate.

Dodgers players, their wives and more were swag surfing together at the team party



(via @TacosLosCholos) pic.twitter.com/USn4XuJ6NZ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 5, 2025

After grinding through a marathon World Series capped by one of the longest games in MLB history, the Dodgers earned every moment of their victory lap. From Freeman’s dance-floor dominance to Betts’ hosting energy, the night captured the spirit of a team that plays and parties with undeniable chemistry. For Los Angeles, it wasn’t just a celebration of another championship. It was the continuation of a dynasty in motion.