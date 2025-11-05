Today In Hip Hop History: The L.O.X. Dropped ‘The Trinity: 2nd Sermon’ EP 11 Years Ago

On this date in 2014, Yonkers rap veterans The L.O.X., Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch, dropped The Trinity: 2nd Sermon, the follow-up to their 2013 comeback project The Trinity EP. Coming off a decade-long gap since their last full-length studio album, the project continued the trio’s revival of the gritty, street-savvy lyricism that made them one of the most respected collectives in New York hip-hop history. Released independently through D-Block Records, The Trinity: 2nd Sermon proved that The L.O.X. hadn’t lost a step, and in fact, were sharper than ever.

Clocking in at just under 40 minutes, the nine-track EP embodied everything fans had come to love from the Yonkers crew—razor-sharp bars, grimy production, and no-nonsense narratives rooted in authenticity. The project included standout tracks like “No Selfies,” “For the Love,” and “Talk About It,” each driven by the group’s classic chemistry and no-frills approach to street rap. The L.O.X. used The Trinity: 2nd Sermon as a platform to reaffirm their status as pillars of East Coast hip-hop, blending veteran wisdom with the hunger of newcomers still fighting for a voice.

By 2014, hip-hop had largely shifted toward a more melodic, trap-inspired sound, but Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch stayed true to their roots. The production, handled by longtime collaborators like Vinny Idol and Buda Da Future, kept the soundscape grounded in boom-bap tradition, filled with head-nodding drums and dark, cinematic samples. Each member brought their signature energy; Jadakiss with his slick punchlines, Styles with his street philosophy, and Sheek with his commanding delivery.

The Trinity: 2nd Sermon wasn’t just a release for nostalgia. It was a statement of relevance. The EP bridged generations, proving that lyricism and grit could still cut through a changing industry. It also set the stage for the group’s later return to full-length form with Filthy America… It’s Beautiful in 2016 and the critically acclaimed Living Off Xperience in 2020.

Eleven years later, The Trinity: 2nd Sermon remains a snapshot of The L.O.X.’s unwavering dedication to their craft and their city. It stands as a reminder that true hip-hop longevity doesn’t come from trends—it comes from loyalty, skill, and authenticity.